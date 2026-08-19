UAE suspends all trade ties with Iran amid regional tensions

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has halted all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.

The decision comes amid regional escalations that the UAE says are threatening regional and international peace and security.

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissed claims about the current state of economic ties between the UAE and Iran.

Al Hameli reiterated the UAE’s support for dialogue, cooperation and regional integration, describing them as important tools for advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the region, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.

At the same time, she said all trade and financial dealings with Iran had been suspended in response to the ongoing regional situation.

Al Hameli also stressed that the UAE remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the international financial system and operating in accordance with international law and internationally recognised standards.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said two ballistic missiles detected by the country had originated from Iran. According to the ministry, assessments indicated that the missiles were targeting maritime navigation before falling into the sea.

The Defence Ministry said the UAE remains prepared to deal with potential threats and would firmly respond to attempts to compromise the country’s security or the safety of maritime navigation in the region.

It said the UAE’s response would focus on protecting the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, while also safeguarding its national interests, assets and resources.

On the other hand, the UAE has warned the regional countries against possible false-flag operations in the region.