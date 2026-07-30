Gold Price jumps to Rs427,436 Per Tola in Pakistan after slight jump

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan bounced back slightly on July 30 after a renewed rally in the international bullion market, driving domestic rates higher and extending a month marked by sharp price swings.

As per Saraffa association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed Rs1,000 to Rs427,436, reversing the previous day’s decline. The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs857, settling at Rs366,457.

The latest rise comes just a day after the local bullion market witnessed a Rs1,000 drop per tola, underlining the continued volatility that has kept investors and buyers on edge throughout July.

The upward movement in Pakistan followed gains in the international market, where gold rose by $10 per ounce to $4,050, including a $20 premium. The stronger global trend provided fresh momentum to domestic bullion prices. The price of silver fell by Rs76 per tola, bringing it down to Rs6,215.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar

Market prices varied across major cities, with Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar reporting the following rates:

Lahore

Piece: Rs430,000 (Sell) | Rs429,000 (Buy)

Pathoor: Rs425,000 (Sell) | Rs423,000 (Buy)

1kg Gold Bar (Sell): Rs6,300 per gram

Karachi

Gold (Sell): Rs429,500

Peshawar

Gold (Sell): Rs444,500

July Gold Price Trend

The latest increase adds another twist to a turbulent month for Pakistan’s gold market. Prices opened July on a relatively weaker note before surging rapidly during the first week, touching an intra-month high of nearly Rs442,900 per tola.

The rally lost steam in mid-July as gold slipped to around Rs424,200 per tola by July 20. However, buying interest returned during the final days of the month, helping the market recover part of its losses and stabilize in the Rs430,000 to Rs433,000 per tola range.

Overall, gold traded within a band of more than Rs18,700 per tola during July, reflecting price fluctuations of nearly 4.4%. Despite the sharp ups and downs, the average monthly price remained close to Rs432,000 per tola, highlighting sustained investor demand for the precious metal amid changing global market conditions.