Gold Price in Pakistan drops to Rs426,436 Per Tola amid 2nd Day of Losses

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan extended their downward trend on July 29, amid a fresh decline in the international bullion market. The latest adjustment comes after a sharp fall a day earlier, as softer global prices continued to weigh on the local market.

As per Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,000 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs426,436. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs857 to Rs365,600.

Internationally, bullion prices also remained under pressure. The global gold rate slipped by $10 per ounce, bringing it down to $4,040 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The price of silver in the domestic market increased by Rs68 per tola, reaching Rs6,291.

Gold and silver prices

Commodity Change New Price Gold (Per Tola) -Rs1,000 Rs426,436 Gold (10 Grams) -Rs857 Rs365,600 Silver (Per Tola) +Rs68 Rs6,291

Lahore Gold Price

Category Buying Selling 24K Gold (Piece) Rs429,000 Rs430,000 24K Gold (Pathoor) Rs423,000 Rs425,000 22K Gold — Rs394,166 21K Gold — Rs376,250 Tezabi — Rs6,250 KG Bar — Rs6,300

Gold Trend in July

Despite the recent decline, gold has experienced considerable volatility throughout July. The precious metal started the month on a weaker note before rallying sharply during the first week to an intra-month high of nearly Rs442,900 per tola.

The upward momentum faded in the middle of the month, with prices sliding to around Rs424,200 per tola by July 20. In the final days of July, the market recovered part of its losses through a series of gains before stabilizing within a narrower range of Rs430,000 to Rs433,000 per tola.

Overall, gold traded within a range of more than Rs18,700 over the past month, representing price fluctuations of approximately 4.4%. Despite the volatility, the average market price during the period remained close to Rs432,000 per tola, highlighting continued investor interest in bullion amid changing global market conditions.