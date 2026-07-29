Karachi weather update today – 29 July 2026

KARACHI – Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next 24 hours, while authorities have issued a broader weather alert warning of rainfall and possible urban flooding across parts of Sindh later this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s weather is likely to remain warm, humid and partly cloudy during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 33°C and 35°C.

The department said humidity stands at 78 percent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour. Light drizzle is also possible in isolated areas during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a weather advisory for July 31 to August 2, warning of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the province.

According to the PDMA, the Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during the alert period.

Rain is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kashmore and Qambar Shahdadkot.

The advisory further includes Thatta, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Shaheed Benazirabad, where rainfall is also anticipated.

The PDMA has cautioned that low-lying areas in several districts could experience urban flooding if heavy rain occurs and urged relevant authorities to remain prepared for possible weather-related impacts.