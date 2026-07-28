Man declared dead in official records despite being alive in Property fraud case

SIALKOT – A shocking case of alleged property fraud has emerged in Sialkot, where a living man was reportedly declared dead in official records in an attempt to seize his property.

The incident involves Nabi Ahmed, a resident of Sambrial Tehsil, who was allegedly issued a fake death certificate. Authorities are also investigating claims that a fabricated funeral prayer, cleric, and grave were arranged as part of the scheme.

To prove he was alive, the elderly man personally appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Sambrial, where he stated, “I am alive.” The assistant commissioner also released a video statement of Nabi Ahmed confirming that he is alive.

The Assistant Commissioner has taken immediate notice of the matter and ordered an inquiry. A patwari and other relevant officials have been directed to investigate the allegations and determine how the man was falsely declared dead in official records.