Three suspects detained in TikToker Shamsu Bibi murder case

RAWALPINDI – A special team of Rawalpindi Police has detained three suspects in connection with the targeted killing of TikToker Shamsu Bibi, alias Ayesha, in the Taxila area. The suspects were allegedly in contact with the absconding nominated accused.

According to investigative sources, the suspects were taken into custody from Taxila, Attock and areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They are reportedly close relatives of the nominated suspects — Kashi, Kausar and Javed — and had been in contact with them.

Police have also conducted geofencing of the crime scene. Investigators said the mobile phone locations of the nominated suspects did not place them at the crime scene at the time of the shooting. Instead, their phones were reportedly showing locations in Murree when the incident occurred.

Investigators further said that the houses of the suspects have remained locked since the TikToker’s murder. The mobile phone of the deceased has also been sent for forensic examination.

Police are continuing their investigation, while further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered.