Lahore Police SHO among 11 cops booked for storming Attorney General’s house

ISLAMABAD – Lahore Police continue to remain in bad light, and weeks after storming the residence of a judge, another police team stomed residence of Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan, only to discover they had targeted the wrong house.

Cops from Sarwar Road Police Station are accused of harassing staff and removing CCTV equipment, leading to a case against the SHO and 10 other police officials for misconduct.

According to the FIR, the police team led by SHO Sarwar Road entered the Attorney General’s house by jumping over the gate on July 27 at around 6pm, despite no warrant or authorization being mentioned. The officials allegedly harassed the domestic staff present at the residence during the search operation.

The incident came to light after Mansoor Awan’s driver, Irfan, alleged that police personnel damaged flower pots outside the house and removed the CCTV camera system while leaving the premises.

Irfan claimed that after Attorney General returned home from meeting upon receiving information about the raid, the police later returned the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) after deleting the CCTV footage.

In its explanation, police officials stated that the raid was carried out following information about the presence of suspected criminals in the neighboring house. However, the team mistakenly entered the residence of the Attorney General.

After incident, authorities registered case against SHO Sarwar Road Irfan and 10 other police personnel, while charge sheets were also issued against the officials. The FIR accused the police party of misusing powers and crossing legal boundaries.

Meanwhile, SHO Sarwar Road has approached the court and secured interim bail as the matter continues to draw attention over alleged misuse of police authority.