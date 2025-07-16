SHO removed after raiding ‘VIP’ dance party in Kasur

KASUR – SHO of Punjab police has been suspended for conducting raid on drugs and dance party in Kasur while all 55 detainees walked free within hours.

Sources familiar with available operation took place at remote farmhouse in the Mustafaabad area, where police responded to repeated complaints of loud music, drug use, and “obscene activities.”

More than four dozen were caught partying late into the night, with drugs, alcohol, and other banned substances, causing chaos. Clips of raid also went viral on social media, showing chaotic scenes as police rounded up partygoers in what appeared to be a clear and professional crackdown.

The officer who led raid was suspended, allegedly due to pressure from powerful and well-connected individuals. Not only this but all arrested individuals were released, raising serious questions about the reach of political and elite influence in Punjab’s justice system.

Outraged citizens and human rights groups are calling it “mockery of law enforcement.” Thousands demand accountability not for partygoers, but for those who enabled their release.

As the scandal deepens, one thing is clear: Kasur is not just talking about a party anymore—it’s talking about a system in crisis.