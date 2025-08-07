Electricity Bills to fall starting August in Pakistan in major relief for consumers

KARACHI –Sigh of relief for electrify consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a reduction of Rs1.89 per unit in electricity tariffs for the upcoming quarter.

The price cut is said to bring massive relief amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing household expenses. The tariff cut covering April to June 2025 period, and is now racing toward final approval by federal government and will officially roll out from August through October 2025.

The decision promises staggering savings of nearly Rs5.6 billion for electricity users nationwide including Karachi’s millions of consumers served by K-Electric.

Lifeline consumers and prepaid users will not benefit from this price cut. The price drop follows urgent pleas from electricity distribution companies, prompting NEPRA to hold an emergency hearing on August 4. The move is being hailed as a rare win for consumers grappling with relentless price hikes in almost every sector.

