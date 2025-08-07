Pmdc Announces Mdcat 2025 Exam Date And Registration Details

KARACHI – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially announced the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025. According to the council, the nationwide exam will be held on October 5, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM.

As per the notification, different universities will conduct the test in various regions. The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore will conduct the exam for candidates in Punjab, while IBA University Sukkur will be responsible for administering the test in Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the exam will be managed by Khyber Medical University, and candidates in Balochistan will appear for the test under the supervision of University of Balochistan, Quetta.

For students in the federal area, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and those appearing from Riyadh, the test will be conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

PMDC also shared the registration timeline. Regular registration for MDCAT 2025 will begin on August 8 and will continue until August 25. Those applying after this period can still register by paying a late fee, with September 1 as the final deadline.

The exam fee has been set at Rs. 9,000 for candidates within Pakistan, while late registration will require a payment of Rs. 13,000. Candidates are advised to register on time to avoid additional charges and ensure a smooth application process.