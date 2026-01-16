Punjab announces revised school timings from Jan 19 to April 15

LAHORE – A notification has been issued announcing new working hours for government schools across Punjab.

The School Education Department has declared revised timings, which will remain in effect from January 19 to April 15, 2026.

According to the notification, single-shift schools will operate for students from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 am and 2:15 pm, while on Fridays, teaching hours in single-shift schools will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will be held from 2:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

For teachers, additional time from Monday to Thursday has been allocated for preparation, professional development, and training activities. Teachers have been made responsible for CPD, training, and co-curricular activities.

The notification further states that teachers’ attendance will be mandatory on alternate Saturdays, and CEOs Education have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the revised timings.

The Punjab government has also granted schools the authority to adjust timings by 15 minutes for boys’ and girls’ schools if needed.