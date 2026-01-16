13-year-old Karachi boy makes history with stellar O-Level performance

KARACHI – A 13-year-old student from Karachi has stunned everyone by achieving historic success in O-Level exams at such a young age, leveraging ChatGPT and modern innovations to aid his studies.

Syed Muhammad Abir, at just 13, earned A grades in the Cambridge O-Level exams, becoming the youngest student in Sindh to achieve this distinction.

Previously, in 2022, Ali Saif became the first 13-year-old in Pakistan to secure an A grade in Cambridge O-Levels, making Abir the second nationally but the first from Sindh.

Abir hails from North Nazimabad, Karachi, and took part in the Computer Science group of Cambridge University’s O-Level exams, achieving A grades at the age of 13.

He earned A grades in both Islamiat and Computer Science, becoming Sindh’s first and Pakistan’s second youngest student to achieve such a milestone in academic excellence.

According to his father, Kamran, Abir is the first child from Karachi and Sindh to achieve an A grade in the O-Level Computer Science exam at such a young age; previously, a student from Lahore had held the record.

The family expressed gratitude to Allah for this achievement and prayed for Abir’s continued success in academics.

Kamran, a professional programmer, said that during the COVID period, Abir was in second grade, after which they withdrew him from school, not due to financial or other issues, but to ensure the best educational environment. They homeschooled him for four years before enrolling him in 7th grade.

