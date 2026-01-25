Sindh extends winter school timings until Feb 4 amid cold wave

KARACHI – The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has decided to continue the revised winter school schedule across the province until February 4, as cold weather conditions persist.

Under the adjusted timings, all public and private educational institutions in Sindh will continue to start classes at 9am, while dismissal times will remain unchanged. The revised schedule was originally announced on January 10 in response to the ongoing cold wave.

According to an official notification, the extension applies to all schools operating under the administrative control of the provincial education department.

A spokesperson for the department said the decision was made due to the intensifying cold spell affecting different parts of Sindh. The extension was approved on the directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

Earlier, the department had extended the winter timings until January 26 as temperatures continued to drop across the province.