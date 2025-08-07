Summer vacation extended in Punjab; schools to reopen on Sept 1

LAHORE – Summer vacation across Punjab have been extended, and all public and private schools will now reopen on September 1.

According to Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, the extension means schools will remain closed until August 31.

Schools In Punjab Will Re open from the 1st of September. — Rana Sikandar Hayat (@RanaSikandarH) August 7, 2025

The decision has been made considering ongoing weather conditions in the province.

The region is currently experiencing intermittent rainfall.

In the absence of rain, the weather turns extremely hot and humid. Taking these factors into account, the government decided to prolong the school holidays for the safety and well-being of students.