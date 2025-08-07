Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate – 7 August

Major foreign currencies show mixed movement against Pakistani Rupee in the open market mid week, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal holding firm positions.

According to market data, US Dollar was being bought at Rs284.35 and sold at Rs285.15, showing stability in its demand. Euro stood at Rs328.45 for buying and Rs330.20 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained most expensive among major currencies, trading between Rs377.60 and Rs379.55.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.40 (buying) and Rs77.65 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.70 and Rs75.95, respectively.