Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate – 7 August

By News Desk
8:42 am | Aug 7, 2025

Major foreign currencies show mixed movement against Pakistani Rupee in the open market mid week, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal holding firm positions.

According to market data, US Dollar was being bought at Rs284.35 and sold at Rs285.15, showing stability in its demand. Euro stood at Rs328.45 for buying and Rs330.20 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained most expensive among major currencies, trading between Rs377.60 and Rs379.55.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.40 (buying) and Rs77.65 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.70 and Rs75.95, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now