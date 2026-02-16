US Dollar to PKR Rate in Pakistan Today – Currency Exchange Updates – 16 February 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable within narrow range against major foreign currencies, with the US dollar, euro, British pound, and Gulf currencies holding firm in the open market, according to currency dealers.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.50 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling, Euro remained strong, trading at Rs331.95 on the buying side and Rs335.70 on the selling side, while UK pound sterling hovered near record levels at Rs380.85 and Rs384.60, respectively.

UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.40 for buying and Rs77.50 for selling, while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.80 and Rs75.35, supported by steady remittance inflows from the Middle East.

Australian dollar was quoted at Rs196.42–199.25, while Canadian dollar traded at Rs204.42–207.95. The Swiss franc remained among the strongest currencies, standing at Rs361.40 for buying and Rs365.44 for selling.

Asian currencies saw moderate activity, with the Chinese yuan at Rs38.05–40.05, the Japanese yen at Rs1.81–1.92, and the Indian rupee trading between Rs2.80 and Rs3.30. Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar settled at Rs220.14–225.10, and the Thai baht was quoted at Rs8.50–8.85.