US Dollar to PKR Rate in Pakistan Today – Currency Exchange Updates – 16 February 2026

By News Desk
8:48 am | Feb 16, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable within narrow range against major foreign currencies, with the US dollar, euro, British pound, and Gulf currencies holding firm in the open market, according to currency dealers.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.50 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling, Euro remained strong, trading at Rs331.95 on the buying side and Rs335.70 on the selling side, while UK pound sterling hovered near record levels at Rs380.85 and Rs384.60, respectively.

UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.40 for buying and Rs77.50 for selling, while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.80 and Rs75.35, supported by steady remittance inflows from the Middle East.

Australian dollar was quoted at Rs196.42–199.25, while Canadian dollar traded at Rs204.42–207.95. The Swiss franc remained among the strongest currencies, standing at Rs361.40 for buying and Rs365.44 for selling.

Asian currencies saw moderate activity, with the Chinese yuan at Rs38.05–40.05, the Japanese yen at Rs1.81–1.92, and the Indian rupee trading between Rs2.80 and Rs3.30. Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar settled at Rs220.14–225.10, and the Thai baht was quoted at Rs8.50–8.85.

 

 

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.50 282.15
Euro EUR 331.95 335.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 384.60
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 196.42 199.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.50 752.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.42 207.95
China Yuan CNY 38.05 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.31 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.27 915.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.34 171.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 727.23 736.74
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.12 79.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.14 225.10
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 361.40 365.44
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.85
 
