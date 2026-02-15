Latest

Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR – 15 February 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Feb 15, 2026
KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows steady momentum, with key global currencies trading at elevated levels and maintaining strong demand in the open market.

US Dollar remained at top, buying at Rs280.50 and selling at Rs282.15, showing continued pressure on local currency. Close behind, the euro traded at Rs331.95 on the buying side and Rs335.70 for selling, signaling firm demand tied to international market trends.

UK Pound sterling stayed among the strongest currencies, quoted at Rs380.85 for buying and Rs384.60 for selling, underscoring its premium position in the market. Meanwhile, Gulf currencies also held steady, with the UAE dirham trading at Rs76.40–77.50 and the Saudi riyal at Rs74.80–75.35, offering stability for remittances and travel-related transactions.

Other major currencies also posted solid rates, including the Swiss franc at Rs361.40–365.44 and the Kuwaiti dinar, which remained the highest-valued currency at Rs906.27–915.71. Asian currencies such as the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen showed limited movement, indicating relative calm in regional trading.

 

Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.50 282.15
Euro EUR 331.95 335.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 384.60
UAE Dirham AED 76.40 77.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 196.42 199.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.50 752.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.42 207.95
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.05 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.31 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.27 915.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.34 171.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 727.23 736.74
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.12 79.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.14 225.10
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 361.40 365.44
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.85
   
