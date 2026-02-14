US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today – Currency Exchange Rates – 14 February 2026

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies traded on steady note in local exchange market, with US dollar, UK pound sterling, Euro, Dirham and Saudi Riyal remaining at forefront of market activity.

US Dollar was bought at Rs280.50 and sold at Rs282.15, while Euro stood at Rs331.95 on buying side and Rs335.70 on selling. UK Pound sterling continued to trade at higher levels, with buying recorded at Rs380.85 and selling at Rs384.60.

Gulf currencies segment, UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.40 for buying and Rs77.50 for selling, whereas Saudi riyal exchanged at Rs74.80 and Rs75.35, respectively. Other Gulf currencies also showed firmness, with the Kuwaiti dinar trading between Rs906.27 and Rs915.71, the Omani riyal between Rs727.23 and Rs736.74, the Qatari riyal at Rs76.12–79.12, and the Bahrain dinar at Rs742.50–752.01.

Australian Dollar was quoted at Rs196.42–199.25, Canadian dollar at Rs204.42–207.95, and Singapore Dollar at Rs220.14–225.10. Swiss franc traded at Rs361.40 for buying and Rs365.44 for selling, while the Chinese yuan hovered between Rs38.05 and Rs40.05.