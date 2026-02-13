PKR Rates Today – Dollar, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Rates – 13 Feb 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows stable movement today, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions.

US Dollar remained strong, trading at 280.60 for buying and 282.25 for selling. Euro and UK Pound Sterling also held higher levels, quoted at 332.22–335.54 and 381.62–385.41 respectively.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal continued to trade steadily, showing balanced demand in the market. Dirham was exchanged at 76.50–77.35, while Saudi Riyal stood at 74.85–75.30. Other Gulf currencies, including Qatari Riyal, Omani Riyal, Bahrain Dinar, and Kuwaiti Dinar, also showed consistent rates.

Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Indian Rupee recorded normal trading ranges, while the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit remained stable. Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars traded without major fluctuations.