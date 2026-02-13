PKR Rates Today – Dollar, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Rates – 13 Feb 2026

Latest

By News Desk
8:47 am | Feb 13, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows stable movement today, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions.

US Dollar remained strong, trading at 280.60 for buying and 282.25 for selling. Euro and UK Pound Sterling also held higher levels, quoted at 332.22–335.54 and 381.62–385.41 respectively.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal continued to trade steadily, showing balanced demand in the market. Dirham was exchanged at 76.50–77.35, while Saudi Riyal stood at 74.85–75.30. Other Gulf currencies, including Qatari Riyal, Omani Riyal, Bahrain Dinar, and Kuwaiti Dinar, also showed consistent rates.

Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Indian Rupee recorded normal trading ranges, while the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit remained stable. Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars traded without major fluctuations.

Currency Exchange Rates (Buying / Selling)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.60 282.25
Euro EUR 332.22 335.54
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.62 385.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.30
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.19 79.19
Omani Riyal OMR 727.75 737.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.15 752.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.95 916.40
Australian Dollar AUD 197.85 200.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.09 208.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.90 170.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.36 225.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.40 36.27
Swiss Franc CHF 360.89 363.44
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.05 40.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.92
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 3.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.60 67.60
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
 
