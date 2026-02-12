Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Forex Exchange – 12 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:56 am | Feb 12, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates show mixed movement in local market on Wednesday, with major global currencies trading at higher levels against PKR.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.45 for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro traded at Rs333.96 on buying side and Rs337.24 on the selling side, while UK Pound stood at Rs383.2 for buying and Rs386.99 for selling.

Currencies from the Gulf region also remained firm. UAE dirham was available at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs77.3 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.8 and Rs75.25, respectively.

Among other major currencies, Swiss franc traded at Rs363.10 for buying and Rs367.44 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs206.02 and Rs209.57. The Australian dollar was exchanged at Rs197.6 on the buying side and Rs199.25 on the selling side.

Regional currencies showed slight variations, with the Chinese yuan trading between Rs38 and Rs40, the Japanese yen at Rs1.82 and Rs1.92, and the Indian rupee ranging from Rs2.8 to Rs3.3.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 280.45 282.30
Euro EUR 333.96 337.24
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.2 386.99
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 197.6 199.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743 752.51
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.02 209.57
China Yuan CNY 38.00 40.00
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.85 916.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.00
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.35 170.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 727.70 737.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.17 79.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.4 225.36
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 363.10 367.44
Thai Baht THB 8.5 8.7
   
