USD to PKR Rate Today – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 10 February 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Feb 10, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan local currency market remained active as exchange rates for major international currencies, including US dollar, Euro and British pound, showed firm trends against the Pakistani rupee.

US dollar was quoted at Rs280.55 for buying and Rs282.25 for selling, maintaining its strong position in the market. Euro also traded on the higher side, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs331.37 and Rs334.63.

UK pound sterling remained expensive, exchanging hands at Rs381.33 on the buying side and Rs385.09 on the selling side. UAE dirham was traded at Rs 76.45 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.30, respectively.

Kuwaiti dinar continued to top the chart as the costliest currency, with buying and selling rates at Rs906.85 and Rs916.30. The Bahrain dinar was traded at Rs743 and Rs752.51, while the Omani riyal stood at Rs727.70 for buying and Rs737.21 for selling.

Australian dollar was quoted at Rs195.29 and Rs197.25, while the Canadian dollar traded at Rs204.03 for buying and Rs207.54 for selling. Chinese yuan was available at Rs38.25 on the buying side and Rs40.15 on the selling side.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.55 282.25
Euro EUR 331.37 334.63
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.33 385.09
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 195.29 197.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.00 752.51
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.03 207.54
China Yuan CNY 38.25 40.15
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.34 36.21
Indian Rupee INR 2.82 3.33
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.85 916.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.60 69.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 727.70 737.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.02 79.01
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.13 224.06
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 359.39 364.44
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.70
   
