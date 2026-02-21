Pakistan’s trade, investment push gains momentum in talks between Aurangzeb and Howard A. Lutnick

WASHINGTON – Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb had detailed discussion with US Commerce Secretary Howard A. Lutnick. The talks, far from routine diplomatic pleasantries, centered on an ambitious vision—transforming trade and investment ties into a powerhouse of economic cooperation spanning technology, minerals, and energy.

With Pakistan’s commerce leadership and ambassador also in attendance, both sides openly signaled a hunger for deeper engagement. The spotlight fell on opportunities in ICT innovation and mining, sectors that could redefine Pakistan’s economic landscape while offering lucrative openings for American investors. The discussions underscored a mutual recognition: economic alliances in the modern world can be as transformative as political ones.

Adding further momentum, finmin applauded role of US Chamber of Commerce in orchestrating the U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum slated for March 31, 2026. This high-profile event is expected to draw leading corporations and government officials from both nations, creating a stage for deals and partnerships that could ripple across industries. Islamabad expressed hope that the Commerce Secretary’s office would also participate, signaling that the initiative has the backing of top US economic authorities.

Behind the scenes, the dialogue reaffirmed a shared commitment to major investment projects in the months ahead, projects that could reshape bilateral economic relations at a time when global trade alliances are evolving rapidly. The finance minister’s planned visit to the United States further highlights Pakistan’s determination to reposition itself in an increasingly competitive economic environment.

Pakistan and the United States agreed to jointly redevelop the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York. The century-old landmark, shuttered since 2020, is more than a historic structure—it represents a potential financial windfall. Pakistani officials estimate its value could exceed $1 billion, and the redevelopment agreement aims to unlock that potential rather than sell the property outright.

The project aligns with broader economic reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund, which has encouraged Pakistan to restructure and privatize state assets as part of a $7 billion assistance program. By renovating and operating the Roosevelt Hotel through joint cooperation, both nations hope to turn a dormant asset into a symbol of economic renewal and transatlantic partnership.