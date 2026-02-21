Lt Col Sahibzada Gul Faraz’s Last WhatsApp Status Before martyrdom goes viral

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant colonel Sahibzada Gul Faraz embraced martyrdom in cowardly suicide attack in Bannu. The daring officer, known for leading from the front, was targeted during an intelligence-driven operation aimed at neutralizing militants reportedly hiding in the area.

Pak forces launched the operation based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of extremists, including a suicide bomber. According to a statement from Inter Services Public Relations, troops successfully intercepted a vehicle-borne suicide attacker before he could strike civilians or law enforcement personnel, averting what could have been a massive catastrophe.

Militants opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange. Several attackers were eliminated in the operation. Tragically, the suicide bomber later rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a security convoy, killing Lt Col Gul Faraz, aged 43, a resident of Manshera, and Sepoy Karamat Shah, aged 28 from Peshawar. The loss of the commanding officer, celebrated for his bravery and frontline leadership, has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Social media erupted with emotional tributes after a screenshot of the officer’s WhatsApp status surfaced, showing him sharing verses from the Holy Quran at sehri time during Ramadan. Netizens mourned the loss of a soldier who, just hours before his death, had reflected on faith and devotion.

Authorities blamed cross-border elements for harboring and supporting militants, asserting that extremist groups continue to exploit foreign territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. Officials reiterated that such acts have no connection to Islam and vowed unwavering action against terrorism.

The military also highlighted the successful completion of a broader counterterrorism initiative in Balochistan. Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, described as a decisive blow against militant networks, resulted in the elimination of hundreds of extremists and the dismantling of their command structures. Authorities claimed intelligence-driven operations targeted sleeper cells and hideouts, restoring stability in previously troubled regions.

The government and security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding the nation. Officials warned that operations would continue against all perpetrators, regardless of location, as Pakistan seeks to secure lasting peace.

This latest tragedy underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Pakistan, where courageous soldiers continue to pay the ultimate price in the fight against extremism.