Lieutenant Colonel among three Pak Army personnel martyred in deadly Bannu Suicide Blast

KARACHI – A suicide bombing tore through Bannu district on Tuesday, killing three security officials including a Lieutenant Colonel, in one of the deadliest attacks to hit the region in recent weeks.

According to official sources, the attacker rammed explosives-laden bike directly into a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle carrying security personnel. The powerful blast left the armored vehicle shattered and claimed the lives of all three officers on board.

The attack occurred in the Sra Darga area of Bannu, located in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Residents reported hearing a massive explosion that sent shockwaves across the locality, triggering panic and chaos.

Officials confirmed to The Khorasan Diary that the suicide bomber deliberately targeted the security forces’ vehicle, underscoring the growing threat posed by militant attacks in the region.

Authorities have launched an investigation as more details continue to emerge from the scene of the deadly blast.

Military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations ISPR is yet to share more details of the attack and casualties.