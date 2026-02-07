Daesh claims responsibility for Islamabad Suicide Blast as death toll rises to 36

ISLAMABAD – ISIS Khorasan (Daesh) claimed responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at Khadijat-ul-Kubra Imambargah in Islamabad’s Terlai area during Friday prayers.

The claims are being circulated on group’s Telegram channels saying attack was carried out by its active Pakistan-based network; the group’s media arm Amaq also shared statement along with a picture of masked attacker, as authorities confirmed the blast was a suicide attack that has so far killed three dozen people and injured 169, turning a place of worship into a scene of chaos and mourning/

It occurred during Jumma prayers, when attackers stormed the Imam Bargah, and guards were injured and one guard reportedly died. Later, security forces launched intelligence-based operations, including a four-hour night raid in Hakimabad, Nowshera, near Nowshera Cantonment, on a two-storey 4–5 marla house used as a militant hideout, where police came under fire after knocking, resulting in the martyrdom of a police ASI, injury to another officer, one militant killed and three arrested, with further raids reported in Peshawar.

Officials said at least four suspects linked to the planning and facilitation of the attack are now in custody, while Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed the suicide bomber was not an Afghan national, though forensic evidence showed he had traveled to Afghanistan multiple times.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned attack, as the premier pledged exemplary punishment for those responsible and later thanking world leaders for messages of solidarity, as Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Foreign Ministry, Iran, and several other countries also issued condemnations, while Pakistan mourns yet another brutal act of terrorism that has shaken the capital and intensified security operations nationwide.