Who was the Suicide Bomber behind Islamabad deadly Imam Bargah Attack?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani intelligence made major breakthrough in probe of Islamabad suicide attack. Investigators found attacker’s ID card at blast site, providing crucial leads in the probe.

The suicide bomber has been identified as Yasir, according to CNIC retrieved from the scene. He had been living in Afghanistan for the last five months before carrying out this deadly attack on Shia mosque. After this revelation, security forces launched a targeted raid on his residence in Peshawar.

During the operation, two of Yasir’s brothers and a woman were taken into custody and moved to an undisclosed location for intense interrogation.

The attack unfolded during Friday prayers at the Masjid-e-Khadija-tul-Kubra. Eyewitnesses say Yasir tried to force his way into the mosque during Jumma gathering. Security personnel intercepted him at the entrance, prompting him to detonate his explosives. The explosion left a trail of devastation: 32 people were martyred, and over 170 were injured in the horrific blast.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and other cities are on high alert as forensic teams and intelligence agencies meticulously analyze recovered evidence to trace those who facilitated the attack. The connection to Afghanistan and the swift arrests in Peshawar point to possible cross-border coordination.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the nation, highlighting ongoing security threats and the urgent need for vigilance against extremist attacks.