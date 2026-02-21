aik by BankIslami Rolls Out Fully Digital Payment System at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD – aik by BankIslami Pakistan Limited has successfully enabled fully digital payments across all passenger touchpoints at Islamabad International Airport. Travelers and visitors can now complete transactions seamlessly without the need for cash throughout the airport.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Airports Authority. Senior representatives from the central bank, airport management, and aik’s leadership team commemorated the milestone at the airport.

Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer at aik, stated that the deployment demonstrates the company’s commitment to building practical digital infrastructure that enhances everyday transactions. He emphasized that enabling a fully cashless ecosystem at one of the country’s key gateways supports greater efficiency, transparency, and financial inclusion. He described the initiative as a foundational step toward Pakistan’s cashless future.

The newly introduced system establishes a unified digital payment framework that supports multiple electronic payment options across retail outlets, service counters, and other passenger service points within the airport. The infrastructure aims to enhance transaction security, accelerate processing times, and improve overall passenger convenience.

This development represents another milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward a digital economy. It also offers a scalable model for adopting cashless systems in high-traffic public infrastructure nationwide.

aik continues to expand its portfolio of secure and accessible financial solutions designed to increase digital participation and support the country’s broader economic modernization efforts.