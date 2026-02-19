Overseas Pakistanis send $12b through Roshan Digital Accounts: SBP

ISLAMABAD – The Roshan Digital Account initiative has achieved another major milestone.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis have remitted a total of $12 billion to Pakistan through Roshan Digital Accounts.

The central bank said that more than 900,000 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened by Pakistanis living abroad, through which the cumulative inflows have reached $12 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan also expressed its gratitude to overseas Pakistanis for placing their strong trust in the Roshan Digital initiative and contributing significantly to the country’s foreign exchange inflows.