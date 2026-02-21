Rain stops Super Eight PAKvNZ Showdown as Pakistan opt to bat in T20 World Cup

COLOMBO – Rain brought halt to Super Eights opener of T20 World Cup at R Premadasa Stadium just moments after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand. The ground was swiftly covered as dark clouds rolled in, delaying what promised to be a blockbuster clash.

A blockbuster battle kicked off Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as Pakistan won the toss and boldly chose to bat first against New Zealand at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. With high stakes and roaring anticipation, Pakistan signaled aggressive intent from the outset, backing their batting firepower to set the tone in this crucial opener.

Pakistan vs NZ Playing XIs

Pakistan:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand:

Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Both sides unveiled power-packed combinations loaded with explosive hitters, crafty all-rounders and lethal pace options — setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown.

More updates to follow…