Islamabad airport announces suspension of flight operation on March 16

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a NOTAM announcing temporary restrictions on flights in the Lahore Flight Information Region on March 16.

According to the notice, commercial flights will not be allowed to land or take off at Islamabad Airport from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Aircraft scheduled to land during this period will have to wait in the air, and pilots have been instructed to carry additional fuel.

The move comes as regional tensions have disrupted jet fuel supplies in Pakistan. The PAA has directed all airlines to operate with minimum jet fuel requirements and advised domestic carriers to procure as much fuel as possible from international sources.

The NOTAM concerning jet fuel supply and flight operations will remain in effect until March 31.

Meanwhile, flight operations from Pakistan to the Middle East remain suspended on Saturday, with an additional 25 flights canceled across the country.

Reports said 14 flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar departing from Lahore were canceled. Sialkot Airport saw four cancellations, while Multan and Faisalabad accounted for seven canceled flights combined.

The suspension follows attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, prompting several Middle Eastern countries to close their airspace for the fifteenth consecutive day.