40000 Prize Bond June 2026 Draw Results, Winners List

MUZAFFARABAD – National Savings Department announced Prizes for Rs40,000 Prize Bond Draw No. 37 in Muzaffarabad on 10 June 2026. The draw will feature a top prize of Rs. 80 million, along with multiple second-tier rewards.

According to official details, the first prize of Rs. 80,000,000 has been awarded to bond number 810678, while three second prizes of Rs. 30,000,000 each have gone to 159467, 855955, and 954286.

Prize Bond Winners List

Prize Category Winning Number(s) 1st Prize 810678 2nd Prize 159467



855955



954286

Draw Winners

Tax deductions vary based on filer status. Registered tax filers will pay 15% tax, reducing the first prize payout by Rs. 12 million and resulting in a net amount of Rs. 68 million. Non-filers will be charged 30% tax, with Rs. 24 million deducted, leaving Rs. 56 million as the final amount.

Officials also confirmed that prize money will be directly transferred to winners’ registered bank accounts, ensuring a smooth and efficient payment process.