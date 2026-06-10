Lady Aitchison Hospital’s private block turns into VIP Residence of MS’s Mother-in-Law

LAHORE – Lady Aitchison Hospital, the famous maternity hospital in Lahore, made headlines as shocking allegations surfaced regarding alleged misuse of the hospital’s private block by MS.

The private block of the gynecology facility has reportedly been occupied for past four months by the mother-in-law of the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Sobia Javaid. Instead of being reserved for patients, the facility is allegedly being used for her accommodation and treatment.

The situation intensified after reports emerged that a clip of the woman residing inside hospital’s private block also surfaced online. Sources further claim that hospital nurses and staff members have been assigned specifically for her care.

The controversy raised serious questions about the use of public healthcare facilities and administrative privileges within the hospital.

MS Dr. Sobia Javaid refused to respond to media regarding her mother-in-law’s treatment and VIP residence but confirmed that she has already submitted her official stance to the Punjab Health Department.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said the MS has submitted an application explaining her mother-in-law’s multiple health conditions. The department further added that the Secretary Health is currently reviewing the request. The matter remains under consideration, as concerns grow over the alleged use of hospital resources for private accommodation.