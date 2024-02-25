Good News for Pakistani doctors as PMDC receives WFME recognition

In a positive development for Pakistani doctors and medical aspirants, Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) has received accreditation from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), and it will help them to pursue postgraduate training and practice in foreign countries easily.

For Pakistani medical graduates, this accreditation opens up new opportunities, enabling them to further their postgraduate studies as well as practice medicine outside the Asian nation.

Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) said the recognition shows regulatory authority's commitment to ensure the highest standards of medical education within Pakistan.

The social media post said the accomplishment of attaining WFME recognition status has been granted for a period of 10 years. The latest development has opened the door for all Pakistani students to apply for ECFMG and USMLE exams.

After WFME recognition, doctors from Pakistan will be able to get advance training and professional practice in US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as WFME recognition in forst world countries is required.

PMDC officials said their commitment enhanced medical education standards in the country, and the accomplishment creates new opportunities for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are prepared to meet global healthcare standards.

The body members further expressed appreciation for all teams involved, including Minister of Health, NHS&C Secretary Health, Surgeon General, PM&DC Council members, and International Consultant on Collaboration and Recognition, for their part to bring this accreditation to Pakistan.