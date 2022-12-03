Meet Waleed Malik, Pakistani doctor who sets new record with 29 gold medals in MBBS (DP EXCLUSIVE)
LAHORE – Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik, an MBBS topper at the Ameeruddin Medical College, has set a new record by taking home 29 gold medals.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, Waleed shed light on his journey and the basic rules he followed all the years during completion of five-year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree.
Waleed, who was accompanied by his parents, said medical aspirants needs to be a bookworm and to go at lengths while pursuing this career. He mentioned that he only got couple of hours to sleep or relax after whole day of studying, and it’s his passion that drives him to continue tedious routine for years.
Recalling the proud moment of getting medals, Waleed, who is a memoriser of the holy Quran, also recalled receiving accolade from Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, who herself is a hardworking physician and has etched her name in the history for achievements.
Waleed’s father, a chartered accountant by profession, said he attempted to teach all kinds of principles to his children. He paid his gratitude to Almighty Allah that his next generation respect the elderly and treat young ones with affection.
The MBBS graduate performed exceptionally well for securing above 85 percent marks in thesis, practical and viva of all subjects.
Earlier, a female MBBS student from King Edwards medical college had held the record with 23 gold medals.
