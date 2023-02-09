Search

Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with his directorial debut of 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' (DP Exclusive)

09:31 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Kamran Shahid, a known face of Pakistani journalism, has tried his luck in the showbiz industry by directing the movie Huey Tum Ajnabi.

Speaking with Daily Pakistan, the son of the legendary Lollywood star, revealed that it took six years to complete the film, citing extended closures of cinemas in previous years in wake of the Covid pandemic.

The TV anchor called Huey Tum Ajnabi’s topic ‘challenging’ for him, as it revisited the 1971 incidents, which according to him needs to be dealt with carefully, and without reminding of your failures. He mentioned directing his first movie with a balancing approach, portraying a neutral glance at what happened four decades back.

On a lighter note, the talk show host said he was not interested to keep him in a movie frame, saying it's best for him to be the director, and added that he needs no fame as he interacts with his audience on his small screen on daily basis.

When asked about casting any politician from current politics for the role of Sheikh Mujeeb, Kamran responded in negative, calling art/cinema a creative task that needs dedication.

Mikal Zulfiqar, the leading cast member, also shared his views, calling it a fusion of love, action, thriller, romance, historical facts, and much more. Other cast members including legendary comedian Sohail Ahmed, and legendary artist Shafqat Cheema also shared their views on the project.

The star-studded cast of the movie, which will hit the big screens on Eidul Fitr, includes Shamoon Abbasi, Sadia Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, Samina Peerzada, and Ayesha Omar.

The untold love story is nostalgia for one of the most fascinating romantic stories under the banner of Shahid Films.

