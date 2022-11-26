Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender persons at LSA awards
11:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender persons at LSA awards
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts and awards. He won the Singer of the Year – Viewer’s Choice Award for Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi.

During his acceptance speech, he said, “I remember I received my first Lux Style Award 19 years ago in Dubai as an excited kid and even today, the excitement and appreciation prevail. I’m very grateful for that. No singer is complete without his fans’ support so thank you everyone for your love,” Zafar said.

Moreover, Ali Zafar requested Lux Style awards to take some special achievement awards for the transgender community next year. 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Taking to Instagram, the Jhoom singer penned a heartfelt note which read, ' “Singer of the Year” award acceptance speech.

"I don’t know if I deserve it but I do know that I would be nothing without your love and support. Thank you ❤️

"I do wish to highlight the plight of our Khwaja Saras (transgenders) and their rights. The marginalised in the society must be heard and given the attention and love they deserve. I have requested @unilever @unileverpakistan and @luxstylepk include them in the show next year and have an embassador for beauty from amongst them. We also have to see “beauty” with a whole new perspective.

"When we @alizafar_foundation started our food/Rashan drive during Covid, we first reached out to and included the KhwajaSira/Transgender community, followed by the Christian community and needy musicians. This was done with the intention to make them feel that they are an equal and respected part of our society.

"I feel the most important thing we need to learn is to be tolerant to each others’ beliefs and be able to have an open discourse with the will to understand each other with love, compassion and kindness in our hearts. However, what we see mostly is a very closed, regressive and egoistic approach to issues. That can never pave the way to a brighter and progressive future. Replace every emotion with LOVE and then see the magic. Love to all," he concluded.

