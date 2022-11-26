Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender persons at LSA awards
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.
Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts and awards. He won the Singer of the Year – Viewer’s Choice Award for Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi.
During his acceptance speech, he said, “I remember I received my first Lux Style Award 19 years ago in Dubai as an excited kid and even today, the excitement and appreciation prevail. I’m very grateful for that. No singer is complete without his fans’ support so thank you everyone for your love,” Zafar said.
Moreover, Ali Zafar requested Lux Style awards to take some special achievement awards for the transgender community next year.
Ali Zafar requests to Lux Style awards to take some special achievement award for transgender community next year.@AliZafarsays #LSA2022 pic.twitter.com/1u14FscRHd— Iqra Beyg (@iqra_me) November 24, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the Jhoom singer penned a heartfelt note which read, ' “Singer of the Year” award acceptance speech.
"I don’t know if I deserve it but I do know that I would be nothing without your love and support. Thank you ❤️
"I do wish to highlight the plight of our Khwaja Saras (transgenders) and their rights. The marginalised in the society must be heard and given the attention and love they deserve. I have requested @unilever @unileverpakistan and @luxstylepk include them in the show next year and have an embassador for beauty from amongst them. We also have to see “beauty” with a whole new perspective.
"When we @alizafar_foundation started our food/Rashan drive during Covid, we first reached out to and included the KhwajaSira/Transgender community, followed by the Christian community and needy musicians. This was done with the intention to make them feel that they are an equal and respected part of our society.
"I feel the most important thing we need to learn is to be tolerant to each others’ beliefs and be able to have an open discourse with the will to understand each other with love, compassion and kindness in our hearts. However, what we see mostly is a very closed, regressive and egoistic approach to issues. That can never pave the way to a brighter and progressive future. Replace every emotion with LOVE and then see the magic. Love to all," he concluded.
Ali Zafar faces backlash over photos showing his ... 11:46 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar enthusiastic performer, who has been making waves in showbiz with his ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sheldon Cottrell’s deadly spell and Johnson Charles’ unbeaten 58 ...12:27 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: ...11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Azerbaijan allows tax-free import of Pakistani rice for five years11:37 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender persons at LSA awards11:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest video10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
-
- Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' ...06:36 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022