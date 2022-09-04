Ayesha Omar's ridiculously expensive dress leaves netizen in awe

Famed Pakistani actress and fashion icon Ayesha Omar has yet again set the bar higher for all the fashionistas around the globe. The gorgeous diva of Lollywood stepped out in an attire that left netizens in awe but the outfit wasn't the only thing to grab their attention. It is reported that the Bulbulay actress's latest ensemble comes is jaw-dropping expensive.

Omar is one of the few finest actors, regardless of gender, in the Pakistani showbiz industry allowing her to don haute couture fresh off the designer's shelves. The Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat actress wore a gorgeous yet expensive ensemble that could prove to be hefty on many people's wallets.

The Kaaf Kangana actress was seen wearing a ravishing white silk outfit embellished with black sequins, cut dana, pipes, and Swarovski crystal work along with a gleaming tassel hanging to the neckline. The dress is a masterpiece by the Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar that comes with a price tag of PKR 133,000.

For the unversed, The Yalghaar actress is one of the highest-paid actors in Lollywood and regularly stuns fans and followers with her fashion and lifestyle choices. Omar has had her fair share of controversies but she remained content and successful in her career. Omar's latest drama serial Rehbra has been making rounds on the internet, garnering positive reviews.

