Ayesha Omar wins hearts with latest video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading ladies and fashionistas in the entertainment industry.

The Yalghaar actor's massive fan following and a legion of admirers are a testimony to her popularity. That's not all! Ayesha has many celebrity admirers and friends from across the globe.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared a sweet video where she and her friend were spotted strolling the picturesque streets of New York.

"Who’s curious about the #metaverse and #nfts ??? I know I am. And a lot of you are too! It’s where the world is going? Ran into my buddy @justin_bratton in #nyc and thought it would be nice to go live and chat about our current projects and future one, which includes Rebelling in the Metaverse as #metarebel s and creating our own Nfts! Stay tuned for more," the Yalghaar actor.

Directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, the film Rehbra seems to be a complete entertainer cum action-packed film. Revolving around the tale of Danish and Bubbly, the film is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.