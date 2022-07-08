Sarwat Gilani raises the temperature in stunning black gown
LAHORE – Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani is best known for her impeccable acting in "Churails" and film Joyland.
Joyland, the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.
Recently, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share stunning clicks in magnificent black dress. She looks awesome as she has put on sleeveless black gown.
“Eyes tell what words can’t. Thank you @nomadic_mirrors for these magical moments of black and white. Wish life was as simple!” she captioned one of the posts.
Fellow celebrities, including Ayesha Omar, Fahad Mirza, and social media users have admired Sarwat Gilani for her stunning looks.
