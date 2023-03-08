LCCI honours Zara Noor Abbas for her contribution to entertainment industry

Lollywood's accomplished actress Zara Noor Abbas made women all around the world proud by adding yet another accolade to her illustrious career.

The 32-year-old star, who is one of the most sought-after artists in the Pakistani entertainment industry, managed to secure a shield for her contribution to the drama industry.

With television series including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, and Deewar-e-Shab, Abbas was recognized for showing women as strong-headed and independent through her characters. The Zebaish star took to social media to share the exciting news with her fans.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy note stating, "Today on Women’s Day’23 - I have been awarded a Shield by The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for my contribution to the Society and Entertainment Industry of Pakistan."

"It has been an honour to share the stage with so many resilient and brave women today, which made me realise how much more I need to do in order to give back to my country for their love and appreciation," Abbas added.

The ecstatic and humble actress stated, "I dedicate my award to all the women out there who wake up everyday to strive for a better future, step up for themselves, their families and stand tall for their rights. And also to men like my Husband - who believe that women are EQUAL and deserve all the confidence and support in the world to rise above any circumstances."

"And lastly the most important one - Perseverance is the ONLY way forward. SATISFY THE SOUL - Not the Society," concluded the Deewar-e-Shab actress.

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Badshah Begum, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.