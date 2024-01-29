Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between Indian and Pakistani Punjab

Eight years after stealing hearts with his fleeting appearance in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas returns to Indian screens, not with a Bollywood masala, but with a soul-stirring Punjabi love story that promises to bridge borders and mend hearts. Marking his debut in the vibrant world of Pollywood, Abbas joins forces with the effervescent Simi Chahal in "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," a film already generating immense buzz for its crackling on-screen chemistry.

The trailer, unveiled on January 25th, ignited excitement with its poignant glimpse into a love story that transcends the lines drawn on maps. Directed by the visionary Thaparr, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" promises to be a deeply moving exploration of the unwavering power of love that defies the shackles of political divides. Abbas and Chahal bring to life the tale of a Pakistani boy and an Indian girl, their forbidden romance mirroring the yearning for unity between two Punjabs, two cultures.

Abbas, visibly brimming with passion for the project, took to Instagram to share his heartfelt connection to the film. Clad in a dashing pink turban and sharp blue suit, he penned a moving message, declaring "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" as more than just a cinematic venture.

"JEE VE SOHNEYA JEE holds great significance for me. It is more than just a movie. It is a sincere effort to bring two Punjabs and their people even closer: It is a gift from me and my team to all those who believe in the power of love that transcends all boundaries. Love is the greatest blessing bestowed upon us by our creator, who made us all regardless of where we live or our origins. Together, we can bring about change and put an end to the culture of hatred that has already caused immense harm to humanity. I urge you to watch JVSJ on February 16th and support not only love and peace but also the filmmakers who are advocating for this beautiful cause." she stated.

Beyond the captivating lead pair, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring renowned names from Pollywood, including Mintu Kapa, Udaya Vakati, and more.

Mark your calendars, as "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" hits theaters on February 16th, 2024.