Search

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between Indian and Pakistani Punjab

Web Desk
09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Imran Abbas hopes
Source: Instagram

Eight years after stealing hearts with his fleeting appearance in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas returns to Indian screens, not with a Bollywood masala, but with a soul-stirring Punjabi love story that promises to bridge borders and mend hearts. Marking his debut in the vibrant world of Pollywood, Abbas joins forces with the effervescent Simi Chahal in "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," a film already generating immense buzz for its crackling on-screen chemistry.

The trailer, unveiled on January 25th, ignited excitement with its poignant glimpse into a love story that transcends the lines drawn on maps. Directed by the visionary Thaparr, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" promises to be a deeply moving exploration of the unwavering power of love that defies the shackles of political divides. Abbas and Chahal bring to life the tale of a Pakistani boy and an Indian girl, their forbidden romance mirroring the yearning for unity between two Punjabs, two cultures.

Abbas, visibly brimming with passion for the project, took to Instagram to share his heartfelt connection to the film. Clad in a dashing pink turban and sharp blue suit, he penned a moving message, declaring "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" as more than just a cinematic venture. 

"JEE VE SOHNEYA JEE holds great significance for me. It is more than just a movie. It is a sincere effort to bring two Punjabs and their people even closer: It is a gift from me and my team to all those who believe in the power of love that transcends all boundaries. Love is the greatest blessing bestowed upon us by our creator, who made us all regardless of where we live or our origins. Together, we can bring about change and put an end to the culture of hatred that has already caused immense harm to humanity. I urge you to watch JVSJ on February 16th and support not only love and peace but also the filmmakers who are advocating for this beautiful cause." she stated.

Beyond the captivating lead pair, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring renowned names from Pollywood, including Mintu Kapa, Udaya Vakati, and more.

Mark your calendars, as "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" hits theaters on February 16th, 2024.

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

07:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Warner Music Group Partners With Pakistani Music Company Giraffe 

10:31 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers ...

06:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

06:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Warner music teams up with Giraffe to amplify Pakistani music

Lifestyle

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:54 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan shares pictures from her bridal shower

Advertisement

Latest

10:08 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Relief for Maryam Nawaz as Sanam Javed withdraws from race for NA-119 in Lahore

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: