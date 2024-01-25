'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas, renowned for his exceptional talent and diverse roles, is set to conquer new horizons with his debut Punjabi film, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee."
Abbas has consistently impressed fans with his stellar performances in dramas, films, and even hosting shows. He's never shied away from experimenting, breathing life into every character he portrays. Now, he's gearing up to enthral viewers with a unique cross-cultural love story in "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" in collaboration with Indian actress, Simi Chahal.
The film follows the captivating journey of a young man determined to win the heart of his beloved, who hails from across the border. Their chance encounter abroad ignites a passionate flame, but their love story unfolds amidst thrilling adventures and challenges. Abbas's unwavering dedication and commitment to his love will resonate with audiences, promising an emotionally charged cinematic experience.
The anticipation has been steadily building ever since Abbas shared glimpses from the shoot, captivating fans with his charming screen presence.
The wait is finally over, as the official trailer has been released, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the film's captivating narrative, breathtaking visuals, and melodious soundtrack.
The trailer pulsates with vibrant energy, showcasing Abbas's undeniable charisma and the film's captivating blend of romance, action, and adventure. The soulful music adds another layer of depth, promising to linger long after the credits roll.
Fans on both sides of the border are buzzing with excitement.
Mark your calendars, as "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" hits theaters on February 16th, 2024.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
