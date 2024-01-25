Search

Lifestyle

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!
Source: Youtube

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas, renowned for his exceptional talent and diverse roles, is set to conquer new horizons with his debut Punjabi film, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee." 

Abbas has consistently impressed fans with his stellar performances in dramas, films, and even hosting shows. He's never shied away from experimenting, breathing life into every character he portrays. Now, he's gearing up to enthral viewers with a unique cross-cultural love story in "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" in collaboration with Indian actress, Simi Chahal.

The film follows the captivating journey of a young man determined to win the heart of his beloved, who hails from across the border. Their chance encounter abroad ignites a passionate flame, but their love story unfolds amidst thrilling adventures and challenges. Abbas's unwavering dedication and commitment to his love will resonate with audiences, promising an emotionally charged cinematic experience.

The anticipation has been steadily building ever since Abbas shared glimpses from the shoot, captivating fans with his charming screen presence.

The wait is finally over, as the official trailer has been released, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the film's captivating narrative, breathtaking visuals, and melodious soundtrack.

The trailer pulsates with vibrant energy, showcasing Abbas's undeniable charisma and the film's captivating blend of romance, action, and adventure. The soulful music adds another layer of depth, promising to linger long after the credits roll.

Fans on both sides of the border are buzzing with excitement.

Mark your calendars, as "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" hits theaters on February 16th, 2024.

WATCH — Imran Abbas swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on Instagram

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Netizens appreciate Imran Ashraf for taking consent before ...

06:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

09:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill gives sneak peek into upcoming film, 'Sab First Class'

08:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Imran Abbas swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on ...

01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks ...

Lifestyle

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: