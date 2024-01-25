Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate combat readiness

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate combat readiness

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy on Thursday initiated exercise “Sea Spark 2024” with the aim of assessing its combat readiness and strategic capabilities.

The opening ceremony, held in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest, marked the commencement of this crucial exercise, as per an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the ceremony, participants were briefed on the objectives and strategy of Exercise Sea Spark 2024, which will involve the utilisation of all combat assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces, and Pakistan Marines. 

This exercise will facilitate joint operations involving personnel and assets from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force, contributing to the enhancement of Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.

Notable attendees at the inauguration ceremony included representatives from various Federal Ministries such as Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law, and National Security Division, alongside a significant number of Armed Forces officers.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:02 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Honda CD 70 latest price, zero markup installment plan February 2024

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

01:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan after general elections

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

10:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

01:49 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: