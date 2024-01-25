Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate combat readiness

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy on Thursday initiated exercise “Sea Spark 2024” with the aim of assessing its combat readiness and strategic capabilities.

The opening ceremony, held in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest, marked the commencement of this crucial exercise, as per an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the ceremony, participants were briefed on the objectives and strategy of Exercise Sea Spark 2024, which will involve the utilisation of all combat assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces, and Pakistan Marines.

This exercise will facilitate joint operations involving personnel and assets from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force, contributing to the enhancement of Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.

Notable attendees at the inauguration ceremony included representatives from various Federal Ministries such as Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law, and National Security Division, alongside a significant number of Armed Forces officers.