Pakistan, Iraq pledge to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD/ BAGHDAD – Pakistan and Iraq decided on taking strategic actions in the upcoming period including cooperation in the diverse fields, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday.

Speaking at the joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Qureshi said we want to establish a partnership based on mutual interests and talks that focused on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Adding that, there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, and development. The Foreign Minister maintained that both countries can share their experiences in the fight against terrorism.

Qureshi, while speaking with the Iraqi top diplomat, stated that resolution of the Palestine issue is imperative for peace in the Middle East and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute for peace in South Asia.

Both sides also agreed to enhance mutual cooperation at the international forums including the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The two leaders discussed collective efforts at the international level to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan wants peace in the South Asian region because it is vital to the aim of lifting the people out of poverty, Qureshi said in a joint conference adding that Pakistan is taking a number of steps to facilitate its pilgrims visiting Iraq.

On Friday, the Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on a three-day official visit. According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will also call on the Iraqi leadership and speak with the ministers there on bilateral matters regarding the areas of cooperation, specifically the management and wellbeing of Pakistani pilgrims.