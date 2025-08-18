US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Rate | Currency Exchange Rates Today – 18 Aug 2025

By News Desk
8:59 am | Aug 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies holding steady, showing little change from previous levels.

US Dollar (USD) traded at 283.55 (buying) and 284.55 (selling), reflecting stability in demand. Euro (EUR) stood firm at 329.80 | 331.80, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) maintained strength at 383.20 | 385.40.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 77.20 | 77.45 and 75.45 | 75.70. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to dominate at 917.15 | 925.15, followed by the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) at 750.80 | 753.30 and the Omani Riyal (OMR) at 735.35 | 737.85, all showing stability.

On the lower side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained weak at 1.90 | 2.00, and the Indian Rupee (INR) stayed at 3.14 | 3.23, both unchanged.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.55 284.55
Euro EUR 329.80 331.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.20 385.40
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.20 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 183.00 188.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.80 753.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 43.86 44.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.15 925.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.83 167.83
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.13 27.43
Omani Riyal OMR 735.35 737.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.76 220.76
Swedish Krona SEK 29.26 29.56
Swiss Franc CHF 348.47 351.22
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
