US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Rate | Currency Exchange Rates Today – 18 Aug 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies holding steady, showing little change from previous levels.

US Dollar (USD) traded at 283.55 (buying) and 284.55 (selling), reflecting stability in demand. Euro (EUR) stood firm at 329.80 | 331.80, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) maintained strength at 383.20 | 385.40.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 77.20 | 77.45 and 75.45 | 75.70. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to dominate at 917.15 | 925.15, followed by the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) at 750.80 | 753.30 and the Omani Riyal (OMR) at 735.35 | 737.85, all showing stability.

On the lower side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained weak at 1.90 | 2.00, and the Indian Rupee (INR) stayed at 3.14 | 3.23, both unchanged.