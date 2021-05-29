Esra Bilgiç starts shooting for her upcoming drama

Turkish gorgeous star Esra Bilgiç aka everyone's Halime Sultan is officially returning to the screen now as she begins shooting her next drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar with Ertugrul co-star Ugur Gunes.

While the 28-year-old star buckles up for her comeback, this time Bilgiç glides back into acting shoes and is all set to woo the audience.

Turning to her Twitter handle, she confirmed the shooting of the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak.

She tweeted in Turkish which reads; “Today is the first set day of Kanunsuz Topraklar.”

Bugün Kanunsuz Topraklar’ın ilk set günü. Faruk hocam, canım arkadaşlarım, tüm ekibimiz Zonguldak’ta ilk bölümün en zor sahnelerini çekmeye başladılar. Ben İstanbul’da sabırsızlıkla sizi bekliyorum. Yolumuz açık ve aydınlık olsun. #KanunsuzTopraklar @GoldYapim — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) May 28, 2021

“My teacher Faruk, my dear friends, our entire team started shooting the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak. I am waiting for you impatiently in Istanbul. May our path be clear and bright,” she concluded with hashtag #KanunsuzTopraklar.

Earlier, Esra confirmed her next drama serial where she and Ugur Gunes will play the leading roles.