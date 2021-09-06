Tiktok star Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral

Web Desk
05:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Tiktok star Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
Share

TikTok star Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to multiple shopping sprees, the TikTok's controversy queen has kept everyone updated regarding her Turkey vacation.

This time around, Hareem shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes to an upbeat song where she beams while gracefully showing off her killer dance moves.

Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey, Hareem can be spotted having the time of her life as she enjoys her quality time with her diverse group of friends in the picturesque country.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

According to the rumour mill, Hareem has got married to an influential politician. Shah's proclamation of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom but his identity remain concealed.

Video of Hareem Shah enjoying jumping pad goes ... 02:23 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues her spree of breaking the internet with her peculiar videos from Turkey. This time ...

More From This Category
Money Heist famed Professor's doppelganger ...
07:07 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari praises ex-wife Syra over ...
06:40 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Atif Aslam and Ameer Gilani gear up for a special ...
04:26 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Nida Yasir finally responds to the ongoing F1 ...
03:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul unveils release date of ...
03:00 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
Meet KP's 'model' minister!
11:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Money Heist famed Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan
07:07 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr