Video of Hareem Shah enjoying jumping pad goes viral

02:23 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah continues her spree of breaking the internet with her peculiar videos from Turkey.

This time around, Shah has got the population fixated on her jumping escapades as she bounces on a jumping castle bounce.

The social media sensation has been documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically and continues to do so. Turning to her Instagram, Hareem was spotted jumping like happy children and posing for the camera whilst beaming but things went downhill when she twisted her leg and got hurt.

From a plethora of dancing and swimming video to multiple shopping sprees, Shah has kept everything transparent as she regularly drops glimpses of her Turkey vacation.

Hareem is on her honeymoon and has been updating her admirers with dazzling views of the picturesque country. 

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

