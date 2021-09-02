Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise

Today, the internet has woken up to the tragic news of India TV star Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise.

Leaving everyone heartbroken and shattered, the Big Boss 13 winner's death has left the entertainment fraternity teary-eyed.

According to the Indian media, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. ''He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,'' the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Maliaka Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu and many others extended their condolences to Shukla's family.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP???? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family ???? — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti ???????? https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

Life is so unpredictable. Rip #SiddharthShukla ????Strength to the family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fbxGJXlrLX — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Pakistani stars were equally heartbroken by Sidharth's sudden demise. Areeba Habib, Ghana Ali and many other expressed their sadness over the tragic news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Sidharth Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss.