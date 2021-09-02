Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
Web Desk
03:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
Share

Today, the internet has woken up to the tragic news of India TV star Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. 

Leaving everyone heartbroken and shattered, the Big Boss 13 winner's death has left the entertainment fraternity teary-eyed.

According to the Indian media, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. ''He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,'' the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Maliaka Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu and many others extended their condolences to Shukla's family.

Pakistani stars were equally heartbroken by Sidharth's sudden demise. Areeba Habib, Ghana Ali and many other expressed their sadness over the tragic news.

Sidharth Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss.

Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla dies of cardiac ... 12:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

MUMBAI – Renowned Indian TV and film actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, passed away due to a ...

More From This Category
Juvaria Abbasi's video of playing basketball in a ...
02:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah enjoying jumping pad goes ...
02:23 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Urwa Hocane enchants the audience with her ...
01:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla dies of cardiac ...
12:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an ...
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money ...
06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
03:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr