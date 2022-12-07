Hina Ashfaq dances to Madhuri Dixit's iconic songs at her friend's wedding
04:43 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Bollywood's poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit is a dancing queen whose grace and swaying motion seem magical and will forever remain iconic.

Her fanbase also includes rising star Hina Ashfaq who is a die-hard fan and the Fame Game actor has been her dancing idol. Hina was a guest at bloggers Warisha Khan and Azlan Shah’s wedding where she showcased her killer dance moves.

Dancing to the tunes of Madhuri Dixit’s Choli Ke Peechay and Badi Mushkil medley, Hina completely owned the dance floor and left the audience cheering for her.

'For the love of @madhuridixitnene *Queen of Dance* ❣️#azlankiwish Thank you @azlanshahofficial and @warisha.jk for having me and congratulations for your new journey. Hamasha Khush raho. Ameen. ????

Video by the one and only @supervisions

Wearing @minahasanofficial

Makeup by @gulalikafridimakeup', she captioned.

While the starlet definitely knows how to burn the dance floor, the netizens were also quite open in showering praises on her.

Hina Ashfaq has also made her debut in acting and she appears in dramas. She has been seen in Munkir, Paposh Nagar Ki Neelam and Alif. 

